Man held on rape charge

A man was arrested by the Bachupally police on Thursday for ‘sexually assaulting’ his 13-year-old niece.

Police said the accused Rajesh (name changed) raped the girl a few months ago and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. However, the offence came to light recently when her parents took her to a doctor after she complained of stomach ache and other health issues. “After examining her, the doctors told her parents that she was three months pregnant,” Bachupally police said.

When the parents questioned the girl, she told them that her uncle sexually assaulted her a few months ago, following which they approached police.

The issue was also reported to the Child Welfare Committee, police said.