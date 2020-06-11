Man held on charge of stalking woman online

The Cyber Crime unit of the Rachakonda police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old graphic designer from Jammalamadugu in Kadapa for creating a fake social media account of a woman and sending derogatory and objectionable messages to her friends and family members.

The cyber stalker Nadhindla Rohit Aryan created the account to defame her in society, police said.

WhatsApp group

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered and Aryan was arrested for gathering technical evidence.

“In 2017, the accused and the victim had worked at a private firm in Punjagutta where he got acquaintance with her. For the past six months, differences had cropped up between them and she stopped responding to his calls and started avoiding him,” Cyber Crime Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S Harinath said.

As a result, Aryan nursed grudge against the woman and decided to take revenge on her by creating a WhatsApp group and posted vulgar and derogatory text messages, about the woman, the ACP said