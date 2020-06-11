Hyderabad

Man held on charge of stalking woman online

He created a fake social media profile

The Cyber Crime unit of the Rachakonda police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old graphic designer from Jammalamadugu in Kadapa for creating a fake social media account of a woman and sending derogatory and objectionable messages to her friends and family members.

The cyber stalker Nadhindla Rohit Aryan created the account to defame her in society, police said.

WhatsApp group

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered and Aryan was arrested for gathering technical evidence.

“In 2017, the accused and the victim had worked at a private firm in Punjagutta where he got acquaintance with her. For the past six months, differences had cropped up between them and she stopped responding to his calls and started avoiding him,” Cyber Crime Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S Harinath said.

As a result, Aryan nursed grudge against the woman and decided to take revenge on her by creating a WhatsApp group and posted vulgar and derogatory text messages, about the woman, the ACP said

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 11:17:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-held-on-charge-of-stalking-woman-online/article31807338.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY