Man held on charge of killing friend

A 39-year-old man from Yousufguda was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police in connection with the murder of a wielder on cinema sets on Monday.
The accused, Shamer Baig alias Shami Baig, who also works in cinema sets, hails from Winchipet in Vijayawada.
On Saturday, he killed the victim, Rajesh alias Raju, 30, of Indira Nagar, suspecting that the latter committed theft of ₹900 and an LPG cylinder from his room. On Wednesday night, they went to Baig’s room, consumed liquor and slept there.
“Next morning, the accused found his cylinder and ₹900 missing. On suspicion, Baig questioned Raju and had a fight with him on Friday, following which the former grabbed a stick and hit him. Later he picked up a knife and killed Raju,” Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) AR Srinivas said.
Raju’s body was found near Metro divider near pillar no. C-1543 at Krishna Nagar main road.
A case was registered and the accused was arrested on Monday.
