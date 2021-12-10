Man held on charge of cheating people

Hyderabad

10 December 2021 19:45 IST

A man from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, who cheated several people to the tune of ₹1.41 crore, was arrested by Hyderabad Central Crime Station police.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty, one Mohammed Hyder Ali lodged a complaint stating that Mohammed Usman Kareem alias Irfaan Khan collected huge amount of money from people on the pretext of investing in second-hand auto and car sale business and promised good profits.

“Kareem took ₹1.41 crore from Ali and 11 others and fled with their money,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He was arrested on December 9.