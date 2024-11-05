ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for vandalisation at Shamshabad’s Hanuman Temple

Published - November 05, 2024 04:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The police claimed that the man is mentally challenged

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-year-old man was taken into custody by the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) following vandalisation of idols at Hanuman Temple in the Airport Colony of Shamshabad.

The suspect was identified as Korpal, who was identified through human intelligence, Shamshabad ACP K. Srinivas Rao said. The police claimed that the man is mentally challenged and has not been able to divulge any details about himself.

The incident was reported between 4 a.m. - 6 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the official, the temple was open, and an unidentified man threw a stone and damaged two of the navagrahas (celestial bodies). Further probe is underway to ascertain who vandalised the idols.

Around 6 a.m., when the temple priest and devotees who arrived at the temple found the idols vandalised, they informed the police and an investigation was initiated. The police have deployed additional security around the temple. This comes after recent incident of desecration at the Muthyalamma Temple in Secunderabad.

