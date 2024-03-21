March 21, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The District Task Force of Shamshabad’s Prohibition and Excise Department apprehended an interstate drug peddler and seized 10 kilograms of marijuana while he was transporting the same from Odisha to Hyderabad.

The accused, Rahul Baidya, was smuggling the contraband across the States on the orders of Jagannadh Biswas, of Odisha and Vikram alias Vivek, of Hyderabad. “He was caught on Wednesday afternoon near the Serilingampally Railway station. Efforts are on to trace and nab the main peddler and source,” said the officials.

