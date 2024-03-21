ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for transporting 10 kilos of marijuana from Odisha to Hyderabad

March 21, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Excise department officials caught a person who smuggled 10 kg ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

The District Task Force of Shamshabad’s Prohibition and Excise Department apprehended an interstate drug peddler and seized 10 kilograms of marijuana while he was transporting the same from Odisha to Hyderabad.

The accused, Rahul Baidya, was smuggling the contraband across the States on the orders of Jagannadh Biswas, of Odisha and Vikram alias Vivek, of Hyderabad. “He was caught on Wednesday afternoon near the Serilingampally Railway station. Efforts are on to trace and nab the main peddler and source,” said the officials. 

