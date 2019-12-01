Man held for stalking friend’s daughter

A 40-year-old businessman was arrested on the charge of sexually harassing his friend’s teenage daughter in Kacheguda on Saturday.
According to Kacheguda inspector Md. Habeebullah Khan, the accused, Waheed, a resident of Hyderguda, was stalking the 17-year-old girl and was also sending her vulgar messages.
Waheed had been harassing her for the past few months, but the offence came to light on Saturday when she informed a neighbour of the messages he was sending, the officer said.
The victim’s father learned about the offence from the neighbour, following which he lodged a complaint. A case under Section 354-D (stalking) of IPC and Section 11 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Waheed and he was taken into custody, Mr. Khan said.
