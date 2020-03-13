Man held for ‘sexually assaulting’ calf

A nine-month-old calf of a cow was allegedly sexually assaulted by a worker at a dairy farm in Basheerbagh.
The accused, Mahesh, 30, who was arrested by Narayanaguda police of Hyderabad on Thursday, was assaulting the animal for the past four days.
On a tip-off, volunteers of People for Animals and Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rushed to the spot and rescued the calf, which is undergoing treatment at an animal shelter in the city.
A case under Section 377 (whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal) of the IPC was registered against Mahesh, who was remanded to judicial custody. Police said that Mahesh was working at the farm for more than 15 years.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.