Hyderabad

Man held for ‘sexually assaulting’ calf

Accused was working on the farm for over 15 years

A nine-month-old calf of a cow was allegedly sexually assaulted by a worker at a dairy farm in Basheerbagh.

The accused, Mahesh, 30, who was arrested by Narayanaguda police of Hyderabad on Thursday, was assaulting the animal for the past four days.

On a tip-off, volunteers of People for Animals and Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rushed to the spot and rescued the calf, which is undergoing treatment at an animal shelter in the city.

A case under Section 377 (whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal) of the IPC was registered against Mahesh, who was remanded to judicial custody. Police said that Mahesh was working at the farm for more than 15 years.

