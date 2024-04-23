ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for selling adulterated milk in Hyderabad

April 23, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The South-West Zone Task Force team, along with Habeeb Nagar police, seized 80 litres of adulterated milk from a businessman from Kacheguda. 

The accused, 40-year-old P. Prabhakar Reddy, runs a milk business in Dilsukhnagar. “It was revealed during a probe that he was purchasing milk from Gaddiannaram for ₹50 per litre and was adding water along with ammonia sulphate and colour to increase the density and lactometer,” explained the officials, adding that he was delivering the adulterated milk in the Habeeb Nagar and Mehdipatnam areas. Two of his employees, 25-year-old Santosh Sada, 24-year-old Kodiganti Pavan, were also arrested.

Hyderabad / Telangana

