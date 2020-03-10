Man held for rumour-mongering

HYDERABAD

Creates ‘inflammatory’ content warning of possible communal riot in Hyderabad

Days after content claiming that ‘outsiders’ who had settled in Hyderabad could trigger a Delhi-like communal riot in the city was shared widely on social media, the city police swung into action, traced the origin of the message and apprehended a school bus driver.

According to the police, the accused Rahmat Shareef, who allegedly recorded the voice message and shared it on WhatsApp, is a resident of Ahmed Nagar which comes under Banjara Hills Police Station Limits. In the voice message, the accused describes himself as a ‘school van driver’ who also drives an autorickshaw.

It was on Monday that Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, on Twitter, discouraged the public from sharing inflammatory content created by those seeking to spread rumours. He urged the public to cooperate with the police to nab such individuals.

Later, on Tuesday, Mr Kumar tweeted, “Hyd police have traced the origin of the fake news which was circulated on WhatsApp to create communal issue. The suspect will be arrested in few hrs. I convey gratitude to those who have helped us to trace this person within 48 hours. Pl don't forward any sensational msg.”(sic)

The sleuths of Cyber Crimes Police have launched an investigation.