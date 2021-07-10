Man held for raping minor

A 40-year-old mason was arrested by the Rachakonda police on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Jawahar Nagar.

The accused, Abhiram Dass from Bandlaguda in Keesara mandal, hails from Bhadrak district of Odisha.

On July 4, Jawaharnagar police received a complaint from Suresh (name changed) that his daughter was kidnapped by an unknown person while she was going to a nearby shop. A case was registered and a probe was launched.

The next day, the police found that girl near a water tank in an unconscious state. Soon, she was shifted to community health centre, Malkajgiri, for medical treatment.

A medical officer examined the victim and informed that she was sexually assaulted. Even as the investigation was on, on July 9, the police received another complaint from a woman from Pragathi Nagar stating that a man wearing a red t-shirt and red pant, misbehaved with her nine-year-old daughter near a kirana shop. Another case was registered and soon police apprehended Abhiram Dass near Katta Maisamma Temple at Nagaram Reserve Forest on Saturday. He told police that he was addicted to bad vices, and targeted children to fulfil his sexual desires. “As per his plan, he went to Venkateshwara Colony and noticed the three-and-half-year-old girl. He took her into the forest area and forced himself on her and left the victim,” the police said.

In a similar manner, again on July 9, he went to the same locality and tried to kidnap the nine-year-old girl but he ran away from the shop when her mother made a hue and cry.