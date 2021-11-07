Man held for posing as an IPS officer

When the complainant suspected him, he threatened her

A 29-year-old man was arrested by Jawaharnagar police on charge of posing as an IPS officer working in the Ministry of Home Affairs and cheating a woman on a matrimonial website.

The accused, Vuppala Hari Prasad, was arrested from his residence at Housing Board Colony in Miryalaguda.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Yapral, lodged a complaint on November 3, stating that two months ago her mother uploaded her profile on the Telugu Matrimony website and eight days ago she received a request from a person by the name of Hariprasad Vuppala.

Phone calls

Hariprasad introduced himself as an IPS officer and told them that he is working in the Ministry of Home Affairs, and expressed his intentions to marry her and started calling over the phone.

He claimed that his father, Deepak, was a Special CBI Judge, Bengaluru.

When the woman inquired about his posting and raised doubts about the profile, Hariprasad sent his ID cards, payslips and appointment letters to the woman, but she was not convinced with his profile and stressed him to prove that his profile is true, police said.

Further, the complainant stated that Hariprasad created fake ID cards, payslips and appointment letters and uploaded his profile in the matrimony site.

“When he came to know that complainant was suspecting him, on October 27, Hariprasad called and threatened her with dire consequences,” they said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and Hariprasad was arrested on November 4, and later remanded to judicial custody.