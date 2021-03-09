Man held for opening fire on wife, son

A 52-year-old man was arrested by Kalapathar police on Monday for allegedly opening fire over property dispute.

The accused, Syed Habeeb Hashmi, a arms licence holder from Bilal Nagar, aimed at his wife and son, and fired three rounds. The incident took place in the little hours of Monday and the mother-son duo managed to escape unhurt.

Habeeb’s 27-year-old son Syed Omer Hashmi informed police that the former was addicted to alcohol and used to quarrel with his mother Tahera Begum and other family members.

“For the past few days, he was threatening us to show the house documents to sell it, in which our whole family resides,” Omer told police in his complaint copy.

On Monday too, he picked up an argument, grabbed the licensed revolver from his waist and pointed to his wife Taher Begum.

“Soon, Omer caught hold of his father’s hand due to which the round hit the roof and again he fired two rounds aiming at Omer,” police said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and Habeeb was arrested. Police seized NP Bore .22 revolver, five live rounds and three shells from his possession.