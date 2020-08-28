Man held for opening fire in air

An ex-service man was arrested by the Cyberabad police after he allegedly opened fire in the air with his pistol during a heated argument with a group of youths participating in Ganesh idol immersion at Hydershakote of Narsingi here on Thursday night.
Narsingi inspector M Gangadhar said that the incident took place around 9 p.m. and came to their notice at 1 a.m. on Friday after locals reported the incident.
The accused, Naga Malleshwar Rao, a retired Havildar in Indian Army, fired two rounds using his licensed pistol to threaten the youth, who gathered outside his house, after he started abusing them in filthy language, police said.
Mr. Rao objected to the youths playing loud music and allegedly creating ‘nuisance’ on his apartment terrace and in the area.
Viral video
A video of the accused opening fire in air while arguing with the local youths went viral.
“No one was injured as two fired bullets hit the roof,” Mr. Gangadhar said.
Based on the complaint lodged by the youth, a case under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered against the ex-service man, who was remanded in judicial custody.
The accused is currently working at an automobile shop.
The inspector said that they did not register case against the pandal organiser for violation of Epidemic Act by conducing a procession for immersion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath