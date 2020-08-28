Man held for opening fire in air

An ex-serviceman, he had an argument with a group

An ex-service man was arrested by the Cyberabad police after he allegedly opened fire in the air with his pistol during a heated argument with a group of youths participating in Ganesh idol immersion at Hydershakote of Narsingi here on Thursday night.

Narsingi inspector M Gangadhar said that the incident took place around 9 p.m. and came to their notice at 1 a.m. on Friday after locals reported the incident.

The accused, Naga Malleshwar Rao, a retired Havildar in Indian Army, fired two rounds using his licensed pistol to threaten the youth, who gathered outside his house, after he started abusing them in filthy language, police said.

Mr. Rao objected to the youths playing loud music and allegedly creating ‘nuisance’ on his apartment terrace and in the area.

Viral video

A video of the accused opening fire in air while arguing with the local youths went viral.

“No one was injured as two fired bullets hit the roof,” Mr. Gangadhar said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the youth, a case under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered against the ex-service man, who was remanded in judicial custody.

The accused is currently working at an automobile shop.

The inspector said that they did not register case against the pandal organiser for violation of Epidemic Act by conducing a procession for immersion.