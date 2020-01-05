Man held for misbehaving with woman

A 32-year-old unemployed engineering graduate, who made sexual advances towards a pregnant techie in Ayyappa Society, was arrested by Madhapur police here on Saturday.

According to the police, the offence took place in the late hours of Thursday when the 27-year-old victim, who was on night shift, went to a nearby food joint to have dinner with her husband during a break. She is five months pregnant and her husband also works at a software firm in the area.

“While going back to the office, the accused Chandrakanth intercepted and held her hand. In self-defence, she hit him and informed police over Dial 100,” said Madhapur sub-inspector K Harika, adding that a team reached the spot within eight minutes and nabbed the accused.

Based on her complaint, a case under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against Chandrakanth, a resident of Ayyappa Society and remanded him to judicial custody.

Ms. Harika said that the accused worked at a software firm in the United States and returned to Hyderabad a few years ago.

Held for harassment

In another case, Madhapur police booked a case against the supervisor of 24/7 Travels company for harassing his former colleague.

Police said that recently a 24-year-old techie approached them alleging that Akhil, a resident of Ghatkesar was harassing her to marry him. Earlier, she lodged a complaint at Trimulgherry police station, following which a case was registered and Akhil was arrested. “She is now working with a software company in Madhapur and again he started harassing her”.