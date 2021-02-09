Hyderabad

Man held for making hoax bomb call

A man who allegedly made hoax calls to blow up a popular sports good facility on the RGIA campus, Shamshabad, was arrested by the RGIA police on Monday.

In an inebriated condition, the accused phoned the sports retail facility three days ago and threatened to blow it up if they fail to pay ₹1 crore.

Soon, police rushed to the store, took up anti-sabotage measures and did not find any explosives.

Based on the cell phone tower location, the accused was apprehended on Monday.

