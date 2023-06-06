Man held for killing co-worker over chicken fry

June 06, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 38-year-old migrant worker from Bihar working at a cement brick manufacturing unit was arrested by Pocharam IT Corridor police for the murder of a co-worker following an argument over preparing chicken fry.

The accused, Susheel Goswami, allegedly killed Dheeraj Mandal, 27, also a native of Bihar, on Sunday night, said police, adding that he was caught within eight hours of the murder.

“They worked at a cement brick manufacturing unit at Chowdariguda Gram Panchayat in Jodimetla. The duo, along with two other co-workers, were consuming alcohol on Sunday night when an argument broke out between them about preparing chicken fry. Susheel allegedly bore a grudge against Dheeraj over being humiliated in the past and bludgeoned him to death with cement bricks and escaped. However, we nabbed him on Monday afternoon while he was at Ghatkesar railway station,” said a police official.

