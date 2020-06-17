Man held for ‘impregnating’ daughter

A painter, who allegedly sexually assaulted and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, was arrested by the Dundigal police here on Wednesday.
The girl was said to be five months pregnant.
The 40-year-old accused from Suraram Colony in the area sexually assaulted the victim twice — in January and in the last week of March — and threatened her with dire consequence if she revealed the offence to her mother or relatives, police said.
According to the police, the incident came to the knowledge of the girl’s mother 10 days ago, who took her to several hospitals for abortion.
“As the doctors refused to perform abortion, they approached police, seeking help. Based on a complaint of the woman, a case under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the father,” police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath