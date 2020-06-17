Man held for ‘impregnating’ daughter

A painter, who allegedly sexually assaulted and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, was arrested by the Dundigal police here on Wednesday.

The girl was said to be five months pregnant.

The 40-year-old accused from Suraram Colony in the area sexually assaulted the victim twice — in January and in the last week of March — and threatened her with dire consequence if she revealed the offence to her mother or relatives, police said.

According to the police, the incident came to the knowledge of the girl’s mother 10 days ago, who took her to several hospitals for abortion.

“As the doctors refused to perform abortion, they approached police, seeking help. Based on a complaint of the woman, a case under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the father,” police said.