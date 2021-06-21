Man held for impersonating KCR’s secretary

He was a journalist working in an online news channel

A journalist who was cheating people by impersonating as Secretary to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) team on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by inspector K. Nageswar Rao apprehended 40-year-old Burra Kamal Krishna Goud from Shahpur, who impersonated secretary in CM Peshi Srikanth Rao and duped several persons under the guise of providing vice chairman/chairman post in BC Corporation.

A native of Karimnagar district, Mr. Goud migrated to the city in search of livelihood and worked at a private company. Later he started working as a journalist for a YouTube channel in Banjara Hills, Officer on Special Duty (Task Force) P. Radha Kishan Rao said.

“Due to insufficient income, he hatched a plan and started collecting phone numbers of various party workers, sympathisers and phoned them up and impersonated Srikanth Rao,” he said.

During the conversation, he used to inform the victim that his name had been nominated to the post of vice chairman or chairman in BC Corporation, and demanded ₹ 1 lakh to ₹2 lakh to get the appointment orders. “He received the money from several persons and later blocked their phone numbers,” Mr. Rao said. Mr. Goud was handed over to the Gopalpuram police for further investigation.