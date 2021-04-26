Man held for harassing SHE Cabs driver

Despite being ignored, tried to chat

A 55-year-old man, who allegedly sexually abused a SHE Cabs driver on Sunday night, was arrested by Banjara Hills police here on Monday.

Banjara Hills ACP M Sudarshan said that on Sunday evening the accused, M.V. Ramana from Langer Houz, boarded a SHE Cabs taxi, a designated cab service for women, at Gajularamaram of Jeedimetla to his place. From the moment he took the cab, Ramana was trying to chit chat with the woman driver, but she ignored him, he said.

“While passing by Care Hospital on Road No. 1 of Banjara Hills, he sought sexual favours, misbehaved, and held her hand. As soon as she shouted at him, Ramana got down from the cab and fled away,” Mr. Sudarshan said quoting the victim’s complaint copy.

Later she approached the police and lodged a complaint stating that though the cabs are designated for women, she assumed his family members booked the ride for him. Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Ramana under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, MV Act and arrested.