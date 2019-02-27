Hyderabad

Man held for hacking into woman’s account, posting lewd images

A 22-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly hacking into the social media accounts of a woman, and posting on them abusive messages and pictures taken from porn websites.

According to Rachakonda police, the accused, identified as U Suresh Kumar, is an engineering student of a college in Dundigal.

Police said that the accused and the victim were classmates and began seeing each other and took pictures together. However, after certain differences cropped up, the two separated. The accused bore a grudge against the victim and then proceeded to hack into her Instagram and Facebook accounts and uploaded photos which showed them together. He also allegedly downloaded photos from pornographic websites and posted them on her social media accounts as well.

After investigation, police apprehended the accused from his house in Chandanagar.

