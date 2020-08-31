Hyderabad

Man held for flying drone without permission

A resident of Fortune Towers in Madhapur, identified as Adarsh, was arrested by the police on Monday for flying a unmanned aerial vehicle.

They seized a micro-category drone (DJI Mavic Air-II). Madhapur police said that Mr. Adarsh was flying the drone near Inorbit Mall and Durgam Cheruvu.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Indian Aircraft Act was booked against him.

“People should not fly any drones without prior permission from DGCA as per Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) document,” police said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2020 8:30:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-held-for-flying-drone-without-permission/article32489450.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story