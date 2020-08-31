Man held for flying drone without permission

A micro-category drone seized

A resident of Fortune Towers in Madhapur, identified as Adarsh, was arrested by the police on Monday for flying a unmanned aerial vehicle.

They seized a micro-category drone (DJI Mavic Air-II). Madhapur police said that Mr. Adarsh was flying the drone near Inorbit Mall and Durgam Cheruvu.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Indian Aircraft Act was booked against him.

“People should not fly any drones without prior permission from DGCA as per Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) document,” police said.