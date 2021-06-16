Man held for creating fake social media accounts

Hyderabad

A youngster who created fake social media accounts of a woman with morphed images as profile pictures was arrested by the Rachakonda Cyber Crimes police. The accused was identified as Chinna Venkanna Rajashekar Reddy (26) from Madannapet of Saidabad.

He created fake Instagram and Facebook accounts of the complainant and sent friend requests and abusive messages to her friends and family members, stating that she is having an affair with him. Based on her complaint, police took up the investigation, during which it was revealed that Reddy met the victim in his colony through a common friend and they became good friends. He later took some private images of her from her mobile phone without her knowledge. “After a while when she started avoiding him due to his rude behaviour, she bore a grudge against her. In May he created fake Instagram and Facebook accounts and posted her private and morphed images in those social media platforms and also sent messages to her friends and family members stating that she is having an affair with the accused with the ill intention of defaming her character,” police said.

