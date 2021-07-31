Man held for cheating

Hyderabad

A 31-year-old man was arrested by the cybercrimes police of Hyderabad on the charge of cheating a city-based elderly person in the guise of bonus over insurance policies and duped him to the tune of ₹1 crore.

The accused, Rahul Singh Chandel, hails from Vaishali, UP. Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said that on July 17, a resident of Aghapura approached cybercrimes police station stating that in the 2015 he received a phone call from a person who introduced himself as K.P.Ahuja working at a finance company in Delhi.

The caller said if he purchased some insurance policies, the former would give him 200 shares of the coal company and this would become ₹80 lakh. The victim would get the shares free as he is working in a finance company as a bonus and believed his version and paid the amounts for insurance policies and transferred ₹25 lakh on different dates as directed by Ahuja, Mr. Mohanty said.

Later, he received two policies of Exide Life Insurance, one policy of Reliance Life Insurance and another policy of another company which he didn’t remember exactly.

Transfer of the amounts continued up to 2016. Later, Ahuja's mobile phone was switched off and different people called him and informed that he would get huge amounts.

“In 2017, Ajay Agarwal called him and convinced him to transfer ₹17.50 lakh. Later from 2018 to 2021 he transferred nearly ₹60 lakhs,” Mr. Mohanty said. So far, the victim transferred more than Rs.1 crore. Based on his complaint, a case was registered and Chandel was arrested.

They seized a laptop, five mobile phones, 12 debit cards of various banks, five cheque books, two rubber stamps and a passport. While working at Indian Infoline, he stole clients’ data from the companies and kept them with him and planned to cheat clients.

Accordingly, he started cheating innocent people, whose policy data is with him, by hiring tele-callers. In 2018, he registered with ROC in the name of Chandel Innovative Business Solution (OPC) Pvt. Ltd, for the purpose of garment trading business and established the office at Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, to avoid arrest . In this process, he opened bank accounts from Mukesh Kumar of Allahabad on commission basis to utilise the same in his malpractices.