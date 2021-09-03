Man held for cheating people on pretext of providing govt. jobs

Hyderabad

03 September 2021 18:58 IST

A realtor from Khammam was arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station on charge of cheating.

The accused, Mohammed Khaja Mohiuddin alias Mohd Khaja Moinuddin alias Naveen, 39, cheated unemployed persons on the pretext of providing jobs in Indian Railways and State Bank of India, and collected ₹94.10 lakh from several people, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

He also conducted fake training, interviews, medical tests, and cheated the victims by creating a false atmosphere of the recruitment process and by giving fake appointment letters on fake letterheads of Indian Railways with criminal intention and cheated them for his wrongful gain, the officer said. On September 21, 2019, a victim lodged a complaint against Mohiuddin, and acting on credible information, he was arrested on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising