Man held for cheating businessman

HYDERABAD

23 February 2021 00:59 IST

The Central Crime Station police of Hyderabad arrested Raman Ramesh Babu from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu for cheating a city-based businessman to the tune of ₹4.43 crore.

Police said that in December 2019, Daniel Solomon of M/s. Arpitha Diagnostics at Habsiguda, his partner Dr. Arphita approached Astler Medicss business manager R. Ramesh Babu for supply of GE 1.5 Tesla Supercon MRI equipment.

Babu agreed to supply the said equipment and they paid him ₹4,43,10,000 after availing loan from the Bank of Maharashtra.

But, the accused Babu failed to supply the equipment with malafide and dishonest intention to cheat the complainant firm and caused huge loss, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

During the investigation, police found that he also took about ₹10 lakh from one Bala Murugan of Krishnagiri of Tamil Nadu for supply of an x-ray machine and others and did not supply.

Acting on credible information about movements of the accused in Krishnagiri, a special team was deputed to apprehend Babu.

“By the time the team reached there, the accused anticipating his arrest moved from place to place in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Selam, Tanjavur, Tiruchy of Tamil Nadu. However, police tracked him and arrested him on February 20,” he said.

With the assistance of Chennai police, Babu was brought to Hyderabad.