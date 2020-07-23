Man held for ‘blackmailing’ women

Hyderabad

23 July 2020

A youngster from Adoni in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Thursday on the charge of posting photos of women on social media platforms and, subsequently, blackmailing them to delete the photos.

Recently, a young girl approached Cyber Crime police, stating that she was receiving calls from unknown numbers for the past two months, and the man on the other side demanded ₹ 10,000 to delete her photos.

The accused, Mohammed Ahmed, got the mobile number and photos of the victim from her Instagram account.

“He used her photograph as WhatsApp profile picture and status to trap other girls,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

Based on her complaint, a case under Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code was registered and Ahmed was arrested. They also seized two smart phones from him.

Explaining Ahmed’s modus operandi, Mr. Mohanty said that the former would collect the details and photographs of women from social media platforms and call them. “He demands money from them to delete their photos and phone numbers. He also insists that the women be in a relationship with him,” the officer said.

Similar cases were booked against Ahmed at Kamathipura, Golconda, Narayanaguda, Mirchowk, Falaknuma, and Neredmet police stations.

Mr. Mohanty advised people not to post personal pictures on social media websites and also not to accept any friend requests from unknown accounts and get victimised.

In case they receive any suspicious calls, do not panic and inform the local or cyber crime police for immediate action, he said.