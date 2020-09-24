Man held for beating wife, daughter

Hyderabad

24 September 2020 23:24 IST

Video goes viral

A ticket conductor with State-run RTC was arrested by the Vikarabad town police on Thursday for allegedly thrashing and abusing his wife and two minor daughters.

The accused, Azimuddin, a resident of Vikarabad, was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 498-A (Domestic violence) and relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act, following a complaint lodged by his wife. He works at Vikarabad RTC depot.

A video clip of the act recorded by his wife which took place on Tuesday, went viral on the internet.

Advertising

Advertising

Azimuddin, who is addicted to alcohol, married the victim in 2014. The couple are blessed with two girl children, aged 3 and four years, police said.

"He used to beat his wife and children frequently. On Tuesday too, he came home in a drunken state and picked up an argument with his wife, following which he assaulted her and their elder daughter. Later, he took his second daughter inside a room and started beating and spitting on her face, as she was profusely sobbing," Vikarabad police said, adding that the helpless woman recorded the act in her mobile phone and sent it to her parents and family members. They in turn sent it to their other relatives and eventually the clip went viral.