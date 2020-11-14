Man held, ₹18.50 lakh worth booty recovered

Hyderabad

14 November 2020 00:15 IST

A ‘notorious’ attention diversion offender was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Friday, who also seized 33 tolas of gold ornaments, a two-wheeler worth ₹18.30 lakh and ₹20,000 in cash from his possession. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that the South Zone Task Force team along with Charminar police apprehended Afatab Ahmad Shaik, 39, a fruit vendor from Phoolbagh in Chandrayangutta.

He said that Shaik committed 23 offences in various police stations in Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar since 2007. Earlier, he was convicted in a rape case and was lodged in Kolhapura jail of Maharashtra.

Hailing from Himayat Nagar in Kinwat of Maharashtra, Shaik migrated to Hyderabad when he was 11-years-old. Initially, he used to sell household articles on instalment basis in the rural areas of Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Hyderabad.

Advertising

Advertising

He was handed over to Charminar police for further investigation.