Hyderabad

Man held, ₹18.50 lakh worth booty recovered

A ‘notorious’ attention diversion offender was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Friday, who also seized 33 tolas of gold ornaments, a two-wheeler worth ₹18.30 lakh and ₹20,000 in cash from his possession. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that the South Zone Task Force team along with Charminar police apprehended Afatab Ahmad Shaik, 39, a fruit vendor from Phoolbagh in Chandrayangutta.

He said that Shaik committed 23 offences in various police stations in Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar since 2007. Earlier, he was convicted in a rape case and was lodged in Kolhapura jail of Maharashtra.

Hailing from Himayat Nagar in Kinwat of Maharashtra, Shaik migrated to Hyderabad when he was 11-years-old. Initially, he used to sell household articles on instalment basis in the rural areas of Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Hyderabad.

He was handed over to Charminar police for further investigation.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 12:17:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-held-1850-lakh-worth-booty-recovered/article33097540.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY