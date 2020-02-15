Man hangs daughter, unable to get her treated

In a shocking incident, a man hanged his daughter, unable to get her treated. The incident took place at Atmakur in Sadashivapet mandal about three days ago.

Sadashivapet CI P. Sridhar said Katravat Ravi Naik of Jambilipur tanda in Vikarabad district had migrated to Atmakur about three years ago as a labourer.

His daughter Rekha (13) had been studying in KGBV and returned home on February 11 as she had fever. Rekha was his daughter from first wife who died long ago.

The next day, Ravi Naik told her that she would be taken to a hospital, but he took her to an isolated place and hanged her. He told relatives that she had died while being treated.

Suspecting foul play, relatives lodged a complaint with the police at Vikarabad. The police shifted the case to Sadashivapet where the incident took place.

Police arrested Ravi on Friday and he admitted to committing the crime. He told the police that he had spent about ₹ 20,000 for her treatment and had to perform her marriage in the next few years. As he had felt that he could not meet all the expenses, he hanged her, he reportedly told the police.