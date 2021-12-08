Man gets lifer for POCSO offence

HYDERABAD

08 December 2021 00:37 IST

The First Addl. Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Hyderabad, B. Suresh, on Tuesday convicted one Pausula Pedda Phakirappa, a labourer hailing from Kodangal, of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in July 2019.

Police said the accused was nabbed and the girl rescued based on CCTV footage, after she went missing from her school near Langer House. During the course of investigation, the accused had managed to escape and was later arrested. A total of 33 witnesses and other evidence were produced.

Pausula Pedda Phakirappa was awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 28,000.

