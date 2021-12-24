Man gets life term for rape of minor

A 30-year-old man, who was accused of raping a minor girl under Banjara Hills police station in 2012, was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a local court here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Banjara Hills division), M Sudarshan, who was then Station House Officer of Banjara Hills PS, said that Manoj Kumar Maha, a daily wage earner from Shaikpet and native of Chhattisgarh, sexually assaulted a minor girl and was arrested immediately.

He said that the conviction was secured based on the medical report and statement of the victim, apart from other crucial evidence which was produced before the court.

The Special Sessions Judge for Fastrack Court on atrocities against women-cum-10th AMSJ, Nampally, B. Srinivas Rao, pronounced the judgement on Thursday and also imposed ₹ 50,000 fine on Manoj Kumar Maha.