Man from Kerala, feared drowned in Godavari, yet to be traced

A priest of a Christian Missionary-run School at Chennur town in Mancherial district, hailing from Kerala, who was feared drowned in the Godavari at Erraipet village in Kotapalli mandal on Sunday, remained untraced.

According to sources, 35-year-old Fr. Tony, had gone missing along with another priest of the same Chennur-based institution, after venturing into the Godavari for a bath at Erraipet on Sunday afternoon.

The police recovered the body of another priest identified as 38-year-old Bijo, also from Kerala, after an intensive search operation in the river on Monday.

According to sources, Tony could not be traced even after deployment of two boats with ace swimmers in the search operation that continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.