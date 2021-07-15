Man from Ivory Coast held for cheating woman of ₹41 lakh

HYDERABAD

A man from Ivory Coast who allegedly cheated a woman of ₹41 lakh after he offered to buy her formula of herbal products has been apprehended, police said on Thursday.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police identified the accused as Messi Danho Frank, 34, a resident of Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, New Delhi. He is a native of Bingerville in Ivory Coast. The accused landed India in 2018 on a business visa.

Police said that it was on June 29 that they received a complaint from a woman, a resident of Mehdipatnam, who stated that one James Mario from the United Kingdom had offered her ₹ 5 crore for herbal medicine and their formula which he claimed he would sell.

The accused allegedly told the victim that he had wired ₹ 5 crore to her bank account. A week later, unidentified persons, claiming to be Reserve Bank of India officials, contacted her and said that she has to pay taxes on the ₹ 5 crore, after which the unsuspecting victim transferred ₹26 lakh. She then received a communication stating that James Mario was detained at the airport with large amounts of cash in his possession, and that Rs. 15 lakh was required to be paid for his release.

Realising that she was cheated, the victim approached the Cyber Crime Police and lodged a complaint.