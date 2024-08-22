Man from Hyderabad duped of ₹2.49 lakh in business fraud

The hope of earning a livelihood landed a 45-year-old unemployed man from Hyderabad in a ₹2.49 lakh task-based business scam. The Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police have booked a case.

The complicated scam started with a rather simple task of rating restaurants and providing feedback and comments on Google. The complainant, who did not wish to be named, was approached via WhatsApp and promised the victim ₹50 for each task.

The victim received the amount promised in the first few instances and was also able to withdraw the money. He was then introduced to ‘Welfare Task’, for which he had to pay, initiating a money trail with a fraudulent account worth ₹2.49 lakh.

Later, as he attempted to withdraw his earnings, the victim was asked to complete a final task (read as pay additional amount) before they released any of his ‘funds’. Realisation struck and the man filed a complaint. Further investigations in the case are underway.