ADVERTISEMENT

Man from Delhi arrested for blackmailing minor girl via social media

February 28, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Delhi for allegedly creating a fake Instagram account to trap and blackmail a 17-year-old minor girl

Police said that the accused, a private employee, befriended the victim on Instagram, gained her trust, and collected nude photos. “He then threatened to share them on social media if she did not recharge his mobile phone. He reportedly blackmailed the victim for several months, demanding such favours in return,” said the officials.

Following a complaint, the Cyber Crime Police arrested the accused and seized two mobile phones as evidence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US