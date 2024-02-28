GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man from Delhi arrested for blackmailing minor girl via social media

February 28, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Delhi for allegedly creating a fake Instagram account to trap and blackmail a 17-year-old minor girl

Police said that the accused, a private employee, befriended the victim on Instagram, gained her trust, and collected nude photos. “He then threatened to share them on social media if she did not recharge his mobile phone. He reportedly blackmailed the victim for several months, demanding such favours in return,” said the officials.

Following a complaint, the Cyber Crime Police arrested the accused and seized two mobile phones as evidence.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / cyber crime / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.