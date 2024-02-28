Man from Delhi arrested for blackmailing minor girl via social media

February 28, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Delhi for allegedly creating a fake Instagram account to trap and blackmail a 17-year-old minor girl

Police said that the accused, a private employee, befriended the victim on Instagram, gained her trust, and collected nude photos. “He then threatened to share them on social media if she did not recharge his mobile phone. He reportedly blackmailed the victim for several months, demanding such favours in return,” said the officials.

Following a complaint, the Cyber Crime Police arrested the accused and seized two mobile phones as evidence.