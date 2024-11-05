ADVERTISEMENT

Man from AP arrested for cheating women via matrimonial platforms

Published - November 05, 2024 11:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man from West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, was arrested by the Women Safety Wing of Hyderabad police for his involvement in multiple cheating cases via matrimonial platforms.

Police said Manda Venkata Kamesh, a resident of Mortha village in West Godavari district, was apprehended by the Women Police Station (WPS) of East Zone.

“Kamesh is a notorious criminal involved in multiple cheating cases registered across various police stations in Hyderabad and Cyberabad including WPS of East Zone, Chilkalguda, Madhapur and Abids. A habitual offender, he has defrauded numerous individuals using deceptive tactics. A non-bailable warrant was pending against him before the Nampally court and he was nabbed from Andhra Pradesh,” said police.

