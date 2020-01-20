Man found hanging with limbs tied

A 22-year-old youth was found hanging, with hands and legs tied and mouth gagged, in an abandoned shed at Balapur on Sunday.

Police suspect that Jonnada Prashanth was murdered and a probe is on to identify the culprits.

Balapur inspector B. Bhaskar said, “Family members informed us that Prashanth did not have any love affair and there was no question of any rivalry as he was not working anywhere.”

Police are questioning people and analysing video footages of the area to identify the accused.

1 killed in ORR accident

A 29-year-old man was killed and four others injured when their car crashed into a lorry on ORR near Chinna Golconda early on Sunday.

The victim, T.V.V. Satyanarayana Reddy, along with his friends was coming to the city from Ravulapalem in East Godavari, when the accident took place at 1.15 a.m. He was driving the car, lost control on the wheel and rammed into the lorry, moving in the same direction, Shamshabad inspector R. Venkatesh said.