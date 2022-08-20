Man found dead, online loan harassment suspected 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 20, 2022 00:03 IST

A 40-year-old man allegedly ended his life over harassment by online financiers at Ram Kote in Sultan Bazaar police limits on Friday.

Chaitanya Yadav, a cab driver, was found hanging in his room when his family members returned from a function at the neighbour’s place, said police. According to a petition by his brother Ravinder, Chaitanya had returned home around noon and remained alone in the room. At around 2 p.m. after the incident, when his phone was verified, there were texts from online loan apps threatening him of social shaming.

Police shifted the body for post mortem to Osmania Hospital. A probe was opened.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)

