Hyderabad

Man found dead, online loan harassment suspected 

A 40-year-old man allegedly ended his life over harassment by online financiers at Ram Kote in Sultan Bazaar police limits on Friday.

Chaitanya Yadav, a cab driver, was found hanging in his room when his family members returned from a function at the neighbour’s place, said police. According to a petition by his brother Ravinder, Chaitanya had returned home around noon and remained alone in the room. At around 2 p.m. after the incident, when his phone was verified, there were texts from online loan apps threatening him of social shaming.

Police shifted the body for post mortem to Osmania Hospital. A probe was opened.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2022 12:05:27 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-found-dead-online-loan-harassment-suspected/article65788948.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY