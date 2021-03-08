Man found dead in Uppal

A 27-year-old man was found dead in his residence at Sriram Colony of Uppal here on Sunday.

The victim, Voriganti Sairam, a private employee, ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling hook in his bedroom, police said. A note purportedly left behind by the victim cited that he was suffering from a severe headache, as a result he resorted to the extreme step, they said. Meanwhile, the police registered a case and are investigating into the incident.

(There is always someone to listen to at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)