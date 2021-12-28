Hyderabad

Man found dead in suspicious circumstances

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD 28 December 2021 21:38 IST
Updated: 28 December 2021 21:38 IST

An unidentified man, suspected to be in the age group of 25-30 years, was found dead in suspicious circumstances at Bahadurpally in Dundigal police station limits on Tuesday.

A sanitation worker from the local municipality had alerted the police when a body was found near Sainath Society at around 12.30 p.m. According to the police, the deceased man wore a sweater and his right hand showed tattoos – Sandhya, Ramesh (in English) and Amma (in Telugu).

Police said the victim did not show any visible and external injuries. An investigation was opened.

