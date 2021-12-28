Hyderabad

Man found dead in suspicious circumstances

An unidentified man, suspected to be in the age group of 25-30 years, was found dead in suspicious circumstances at Bahadurpally in Dundigal police station limits on Tuesday.

A sanitation worker from the local municipality had alerted the police when a body was found near Sainath Society at around 12.30 p.m. According to the police, the deceased man wore a sweater and his right hand showed tattoos – Sandhya, Ramesh (in English) and Amma (in Telugu).

Police said the victim did not show any visible and external injuries. An investigation was opened.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2021 9:38:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-found-dead-in-suspicious-circumstances/article38057945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY