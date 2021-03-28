Man found dead in school

Hyderabad

28 March 2021 00:39 IST

A man was found dead at a private school at Tappachabutra here on Friday night.

Police said that Mohammed Abdul Kaleem, 48, from Tallagadda who worked at a pan shop in Asif Nagar, ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

According to police, Kaleem allegedly slipped into depression due to financial problems and resorted to the extreme step.

The investigators found a note purportedly left behind the victim, in which he apologised to his family members for his drastic step.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)