Hyderabad

Man found dead in school

A man was found dead at a private school at Tappachabutra here on Friday night.

Police said that Mohammed Abdul Kaleem, 48, from Tallagadda who worked at a pan shop in Asif Nagar, ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

According to police, Kaleem allegedly slipped into depression due to financial problems and resorted to the extreme step.

The investigators found a note purportedly left behind the victim, in which he apologised to his family members for his drastic step.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2021 12:40:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-found-dead-in-school/article34179937.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY