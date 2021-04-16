Man found dead in nala

A man was found dead in a nala at Uppal on Thursday evening.

As per the police, the victim who was identified as Durgam Sai Yogananad Prasad (31), a jobless man from Kalyanpuri, ended his own life by jumping into the drainage canal near Vijaya Ganapathi temple.

His cousin Mulagalati Divya Charantej told police that Prasad came to Hyderabad in search of a job and for the past few days he had been depressed and used to stay alone.

On Thursday evening, he left home without informing anyone and did not return. Later Charantej got to know that Prasad committed suicide by jumping into the drainage canal. Based on his complaint a case was registered, the body was recovered and was sent to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

(Suicide prevention helpline, Roshni: : +914066202000 or 6666 1117)