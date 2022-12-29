Man found dead in Nacharam

December 29, 2022 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 28-year-old man was found dead in Nacharam on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Madhava Chari, who allegedly was facing financial problems since the past few days. As money from his current job was not sufficient, he then decided to go to America for a job, but there was no positive response.

Madhava Chari resides with his mother and brother in Old Nacharam. On Tuesday evening, his brother Srikanth left home for night duty after which Madhava had dinner and went to his room. According to his mother, he was awake until 1 a.m. listening to songs.

On Wednesday morning when Mr. Madhava did not open the door till 8 a.m., the family found it suspicious. Srikanth, who returned from duty, called a few people, and broke open the door, and found him hanging, said inspector Kiran Kumar of Nacharam police station.

