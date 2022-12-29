ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead in Nacharam

December 29, 2022 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was found dead in Nacharam on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Madhava Chari, who allegedly was facing financial problems since the past few days. As money from his current job was not sufficient, he then decided to go to America for a job, but there was no positive response.

Madhava Chari resides with his mother and brother in Old Nacharam. On Tuesday evening, his brother Srikanth left home for night duty after which Madhava had dinner and went to his room. According to his mother, he was awake until 1 a.m. listening to songs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Wednesday morning when Mr. Madhava did not open the door till 8 a.m., the family found it suspicious. Srikanth, who returned from duty, called a few people, and broke open the door, and found him hanging, said inspector Kiran Kumar of Nacharam police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US