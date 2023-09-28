Man found dead in Borabanda PS limits

September 28, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 50-year-old man, barber by occupation, allegedly ended his life at his house in Borabanda police limits on Wednesday.

Police said Lingampally Sarangapani was living with his wife and three children at Raju Nagar for several years now. On Wednesday, when family members returned home, he was found dead in a room.

Police said family members reported financial stress as one of the reasons for his extreme decision.

Borabanda police registered the death as a suspicious one for further probe.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: 81420 20033 / 81420 20044).

